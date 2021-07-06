Schwing Stetter launches skill training programme

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Schwing Stetter India, manufacturer of concreting, construction, and mining equipment, on Monday, launched its first operator skill training program at its manufacturing hub at Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai district, Tamil Nadu. The company aims to skill and train 10,000 individuals in nearby districts to make them more employable.

The one-month extensive course is accredited by Infrastructure Equipment Skill Council (IESC), affiliated to National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). At least 53 students have been selected for the first training session and they will be trained in operating three key products: boom pumps, self-loading concrete mixers, and excavators.

With the pandemic hitting industries hard, it is of utmost importance for individuals to be equipped with present skillsets in order to stay relevant in the industry. This exclusive training program will empower individuals with the right way to approach heavy machinery and become highly-skilled operators.

After training and certification through this program, the candidates can look for a rewarding career in the verticals such as infrastructure, construction, and ready-mix concrete producing companies. VG Sakthikumar, managing director of Schwing Stetter India, said, “At our new facility, the focus has been on providing modernised training and empowering local residents in Cheyyar and nearby districts.”