STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Schwing Stetter launches skill training programme

The company aims to skill and train 10,000 individuals in nearby districts to make them more employable.

Published: 06th July 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

vocational education

Express illustration by Amit Bandre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Schwing Stetter India, manufacturer of concreting, construction, and mining equipment, on Monday, launched its first operator skill training program at its manufacturing hub at Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai district, Tamil Nadu. The company aims to skill and train 10,000 individuals in nearby districts to make them more employable.

The one-month extensive course is accredited by Infrastructure Equipment Skill Council (IESC), affiliated to National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). At least 53 students have been selected for the first training session and they will be trained in operating three key products: boom pumps, self-loading concrete mixers, and excavators. 

With the pandemic hitting industries hard, it is of utmost importance for individuals to be equipped with present skillsets in order to stay relevant in the industry. This exclusive training program will empower individuals with the right way to approach heavy machinery and become highly-skilled operators.

After training and certification through this program, the candidates can look for a rewarding career in the verticals such as infrastructure, construction, and ready-mix concrete producing companies. VG Sakthikumar, managing director of Schwing Stetter India, said, “At our new facility, the focus has been on providing modernised training and empowering local residents in Cheyyar and nearby districts.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
skill training
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp