Soon, TN and Puducherry to receive 8.20 lakh MT rice under Central scheme

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the fourth phase (July-Nov 2021) of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the Union government is set to distribute 8.20 lakh metric tonnes of rice and 91,000 MT of wheat worth Rs 3,325 crore to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Food Corporation of India Executive Director (South Zone) RD Nazeem said.Speaking to journalists on Monday, he added that by the end of the fourth phase, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry would have received foodgrains worth Rs 10,913 crore free of cost.

The scheme was announced in April 2020 after the Covid outbreak began. It facilitates access to 5 kg of rice or wheat per person and one kg of dal to each family having a ration card (priority households and those identified by Antyodaya Anna Yojana scheme), in addition to the usual allocation under the National Food Security Act. In the previous three phases, the State and Union Territory received 16.50 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains (rice and wheat) worth Rs 7,588.19 crore under the scheme, Nazeem said, and urged the 3.57 crore (TN) beneficiaries to avail of the provision.

Commenting on the storage units, FCI general manager (Tamil Nadu) JS Syju said the State has a capacity of about 17 lakh metric tonnes (in FCI and its two sister concerns) and the storage loss has been 0.05 per cent.“Transit loss is 0.12 per cent and damage in food grains is 0.0004 per cent,” he said, adding that there is presently about 13.70 lakh MT of foodgrains in godowns in Tamil Nadu.