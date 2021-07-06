Streamline schemes and projects of IT dept: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seeking to make Tamil Nadu technologically advanced, Chief Minister MK Stalin told Information Technology officials to streamline various schemes and projects.Taking part in a review meeting, Stalin also discussed setting up a separate section for ‘transcendental technology’ under the department, besides establishing 14 more IT parks.

The meeting also saw discussions about ways to quickly address petitions received under Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudalamaichar (CM in your constituency) scheme through CM Helpline, to make e-services of various government departments accessible from anywhere anytime, and to offer more government services through e-seva centres.

Strategies to attract investments from MNCs, creation of jobs in companies operating in eight ELCOT IT parks, streamlining purchase of hardware and software for government departments are among other points mulled during the meeting.

Implementation of Bharatnet and Tamilnet projects to ensure seamless internet connectivity to all villages and ways to offer affordable cable tv connection through Arasu Cable TV was also part of the agenda.

The chief minister also urged the officials to make e-services accessible in Tamil and make the language and Tamil culture accessible globally.

Discussions

