Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin condoles Stan Swamy's death, says he 'suffered'

Hailing Swamy as an activist of tribal and human rights, who worked for the marginalised sections of society, Stalin said he was shocked to learn of his death.

Published: 06th July 2021 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday condoled the death of Jesuit priest Stan Swamy, saying the 'suffering' the activist endured should not befall anyone else.

Condoling the Jharkhand based priest's death at a Mumbai hospital, the Chief Minister, in a tweet, said the 'suffering' Swamy endured should not befall anyone else.

An accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, 84 year-old Swamy died in custody at a hospital in Mumbai on Monday and he awaited bail on medical grounds.

Swamy was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in October 2020 and lodged in Taloja prison in Maharashtra.

Later, he was admitted to the private hospital in Mumbai on May 29 for treatment of COVID-19 and Parkinson's disease.

