Transport corporations require over 10k drivers, conductors: Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eight transport corporations require at least 10,000 drivers and conductors for smooth operation of buses in the State, Transport Minister RS Raja Kannappan said here on Monday.Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, he said the strength of workers (drivers, conductors and technicians) stood at 2.9 persons per bus until a few years ago, but has come down to 2.62 persons now.

“We need an additional 10,000 workers. The issue has been taken up with the Chief Minister and efforts are on to fill the vacancies,” he said.After nearly 48 days, bus services resumed in all districts, and a total of 14,215 buses were put into service.

“Barring 2,100 buses operated to other States, all have resumed operations. Among them, 7,291 are ordinary services, in which women, transpersons, persons with disabilities and their attenders can travel free of charge,” said Kannappan, adding that beneficiaries will be given newly-designed tickets for each category from July 12.

The Minister said Thirukkural couplets will be displayed in buses along with explanations, within the next 10 days.

To a query on the Union government’s decision to permit driving schools to issue driving licences, the minister said the matter is being studied by the government, and accordingly, a policy decision will be taken in consultation with the Chief Minister.Kannappan said the transport undertakings are facing a debt of Rs 33,000 crore and buses are being operated in spite of soaring fuel prices.

“The cost of an electric bus is five times more than a diesel bus. Besides, there are huge operational constraints in introducing e-buses.”