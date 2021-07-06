STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Transport corporations require over 10k drivers, conductors: Minister

The Minister said Thirukkural couplets will be displayed in buses along with explanations, within the next 10 days.

Published: 06th July 2021 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Trucks

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eight transport corporations require at least 10,000 drivers and conductors for smooth operation of buses in the State, Transport Minister RS Raja Kannappan said here on Monday.Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, he said the strength of workers (drivers, conductors and technicians) stood at 2.9 persons per bus until a few years ago, but has come down to 2.62 persons now. 

“We need an additional 10,000 workers. The issue has been taken up with the Chief Minister and efforts are on to fill the vacancies,” he said.After nearly 48 days, bus services resumed in all districts, and a total of 14,215 buses were put into service.

“Barring 2,100 buses operated to other States, all have resumed operations. Among them, 7,291 are ordinary services, in which women, transpersons, persons with disabilities and their attenders can travel free of charge,” said Kannappan, adding that beneficiaries will be given newly-designed tickets for each category from July 12.

The Minister said Thirukkural couplets will be displayed in buses along with explanations, within the next 10 days.

To a query on the Union government’s decision to permit driving schools to issue driving licences, the minister said the matter is being studied by the government, and accordingly, a policy decision will be taken in consultation with the Chief Minister.Kannappan said the transport undertakings are facing a debt of Rs 33,000 crore and buses are being operated in spite of soaring fuel prices. 

“The cost of an electric bus is five times more than a diesel bus. Besides, there are huge operational constraints in introducing e-buses.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raja Kannappan
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp