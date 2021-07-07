CM post a responsibility not position, writes Stalin during visit to ancestral home

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Visiting Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts on Wednesday for the first time after being sworn in, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin noted that the CM post is a responsibility and not a position.

On a visit to his father M Karunanidhi's ancestral house, known as 'Muthuvelar Library' and 'Anjugam Study Center', in Thirukkuvalai in Nagapattinam district, Stalin wrote in the visitors' book, "I have been sworn in as Chief Minister due to the restless work and services of the leader Kalaignar's dearest brethren. I am taking a pledge. The leader used to tell us that a position is a responsibility and we should serve the people with responsibility. I undertake his words in my mind and consider the position of Chief Minister not as a position but as a responsibility. My journey would thus continue."

Stalin was accompanied by his family including his wife Durga Stalin and son Udhayanidhi Stalin who is also the Chepauk-Triplicane MLA. He garlanded the idols of his father, M Karunanidhi, his grandparents, A Muthuvel and M Anjugam, and former Union minister S Murasoli Maran and paid homage to them along with his family.

Stalin then went through dozens of old pictures displayed at the house and shared his nostalgic memories with his son and other family members.

The Chief Minister collected petitions from dozens of people who had gathered to meet him at Thirukkuvalai.

Stalin and his family proceeded to Thiruvenkadu near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district to visit his father-in-law in the afternoon. The Chief Minister collected petitions from people who had gathered in that village as well.

Stalin was welcomed by Nagapattinam MLA 'Aloor' Shanavas and Kilvelur MLA 'Nagai' Mali in Thirukkuvalai in Nagapattinam district and by Poompuhar MLA 'Nivetha' M Murugan, Sirkazhi MLA M Panneerselvam and Mayiladuthurai MLA S Rajakumar in Thiruvenkadu in Mayiladuthurai district.