Covid-19 clusters emerging from MGNREGA worksites a cause of concern

TIRUCHY: While crowding and adherence to Covid-19 norms is strictly being monitored in public places, worksites, especially those under MGNREGA seem to have evaded the check. In the last one week alone, several workers from 11 different worksites across the district have tested positive, with six of MGNREGA worksites turning into Covid clusters. This comes amid all the efforts by the district administration to bring down the cases to around 100-digit in the last two weeks. The increase in the number of positive cases among workers employed in the 100-day scheme has raised alarm, calling for immediate action.

According to data available with TNIE, between June 27 and July 3, Covid-19 clusters were detected in six MGNRGEA worksites in villages of Chettimangalam, Kallur, Muthulammankovil patty, Maradi, Thuliyanatham and Valavanthi. A total of 19 cases were detected from the sites, of which two each were from Maradi, Thuliyanthan and Valavanthi, five in Chettimangalam village, and four each from Kallur and Muthulammankovil patty.

Talking to TNIE, Gunasekar, former state president of IMA, said, "We understand the importance of 100-day work scheme in rural areas. But, officials have to curb the spread of the virus in the early stages itself as it could lead to a very dire situation in rural parts of the State. It is not very difficult for officials to monitor if workers adhere to safety norms, when it is being done in shops and banks. They should take additional steps and ensure there is no crowding."

Incidentally, Collector S Sivarasu had, a few days ago, instructed officials to strictly implement Covid guidelines at MGNREGA worksites. Talking to TNIE, he said, " We have taken note of the multiple cases reported from MGNREGA worksites. We have instructed officials not to allow any worker who has symptoms, and overseeing officer to be present at the site all the time to ensure workers do not sit or gather in groups. Necessary steps are being taken to bring the situation under control."