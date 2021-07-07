COVID-19: Sterlite seeks extension to operate oxygen plant, TN govt weighing options

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the permission to operate the oxygen plant in the beleaguered Sterlite Copper factory in Thoothukudi nearing its end, Vedanta Limited has filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court seeking a six-month extension citing an impending third wave of COVID-19. The Tamil Nadu government is currently weighing its options and seeking a response from the healthcare department before taking a final call.

In the affidavit, available with The New Indian Express, Vedanta claimed experts have recognised the need to augment oxygen supply by permitting private entities such as the petitioner (Sterlite) to continue oxygen production. Therefore, Vedanta sought apex court intervention to enable it to continue production of medical grade liquid oxygen for a further period of six months. Vedanta said it undertakes to comply with all the conditions imposed by the Supreme Court in its order dated April 27, 2021, for the supply of oxygen free of cost.

The apex court had allowed Sterlite to initiate oxygen production on a stand-alone basis until July 31, 2021, at which point, a decision will be taken based on the state of the pandemic at that time. The court also constituted a committee to oversee the proper functioning of the oxygen plant.

Vedanta said though the second wave of the pandemic is receding, medical experts have warned that a third wave of the pandemic is imminent. Further, as several parts of the country are opening up, there is an increased risk of the number of COVID-19 cases spiking again.

"It is evident that the COVID-19 scenario is dynamic and constantly changing with new information emerging on a daily basis. In light of this, it is vital that India is prepared to deal with any challenge posed by the imminent third wave in an adequate manner, for which the health infrastructure in the country must be strengthened and duly equipped. A vital part of the health infrastructure, while dealing with COVID-19, is the oxygen production and supply in the country. Thus, it is important that a sufficient supply of medical oxygen be maintained throughout the country in order to prevent any casualties on account of lack of oxygen supply," the affidavit said.

Sterlite supplied 1,393.76 MT of oxygen to TN

Vedanta said so far 1,393.76 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen was supplied to 22 districts in Tamil Nadu through the Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation (TNMSC). This oxygen was supplied to 12 medical college hospitals, eight government hospitals and 12 oxygen bottling plants/agencies. In supplying the oxygen, Vedanta said it has incurred an expenditure of over Rs 30 crore.

Many states have developed comprehensive medical oxygen plans and strengthened the infrastructure for medical oxygen in the public and private sector. Ten states namely, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have finalized such plans till now.

When contacted, a senior official in the Tamil Nadu government said a final decision on whether to give extension to Sterlite or not will be taken after getting inputs from the health department.