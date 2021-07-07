STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Dharmapuri reports highest child marriages in TN during Covid

“Government orders on these committees remain merely on paper. Hereafter, the committees will function, and the district collector will monitor them.”

Published: 07th July 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Child Marriage

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI/DHARMAPURI: Dharmapuri reported the highest number of child marriages in the State during the Covid pandemic, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister P Geetha Jeevan said on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a welfare assistance distribution programme at Krishnagiri, she said that Child Protection Committees at the village- and block-level would be strengthened to prevent crimes related to children. “Government orders on these committees remain merely on paper. Hereafter, the committees will function, and the district collector will monitor them.”

Responded to questions on providing permanent jobs and enhancing transportation facilities for District Child Protection Unit staff across the state, she said that senior officials would look into the demand and initiate action soon. “DCPU staff can now avail of two rental vehicles while going on field visits. A vehicle for each DCPU will be provided in future,” she added.

The Minister said awareness programmes on various laws related to children and women would be given to local body representatives across the State to prevent crimes against women and children.  She distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 80.64 lakh to 150 beneficiaries in Dharmapuri district and Rs 3.20 crore worth assistance to 510 beneficiaries in Krishnagiri district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
child marriage Dharmapuri Tamil Nadu
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp