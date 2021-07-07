Dharmapuri reports highest child marriages in TN during Covid

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI/DHARMAPURI: Dharmapuri reported the highest number of child marriages in the State during the Covid pandemic, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister P Geetha Jeevan said on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a welfare assistance distribution programme at Krishnagiri, she said that Child Protection Committees at the village- and block-level would be strengthened to prevent crimes related to children. “Government orders on these committees remain merely on paper. Hereafter, the committees will function, and the district collector will monitor them.”

Responded to questions on providing permanent jobs and enhancing transportation facilities for District Child Protection Unit staff across the state, she said that senior officials would look into the demand and initiate action soon. “DCPU staff can now avail of two rental vehicles while going on field visits. A vehicle for each DCPU will be provided in future,” she added.

The Minister said awareness programmes on various laws related to children and women would be given to local body representatives across the State to prevent crimes against women and children. She distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 80.64 lakh to 150 beneficiaries in Dharmapuri district and Rs 3.20 crore worth assistance to 510 beneficiaries in Krishnagiri district.