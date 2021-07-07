Ensure 4% job quota to differently-abled persons: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister on Tuesday urged the authorities with Welfare of Differently Abled Persons to ensure 4 per cent of jobs are reserved for differently-abled and five per cent quota in education institutions in the state.

Stalin who reviewed the welfare measures urged the authorities to ensure equal opportunities for differently-abled in private firms where more than 20 employees work and stressed that Welfare Board should take steps to ensure the effective implementation of welfare measures to them.

Stating that government departments should work together to provide welfare measures to differently-abled persons without any delay, he said that all the departments should take steps with focus on improving the livelihood of the differently-abled persons.

He said free bus pass, unemployment dole, and monthly assistance should be provided properly to them. There were discussions on implementing World Bank-sponsored schemes at the cost of Rs 1,702 core. Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and other authorities also took part.