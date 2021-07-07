HM visits door-to-door to prevent dropouts

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Going beyond his call of duty, a headmaster has been going door to door enrolling dropouts back in education.

G Mani, the 45-year-old headmaster of Doddamanju Government High School, has been convincing students who complete high school to enroll themselves at Anchetti Government Higher Secondary School, located 20 km away. He started delivering admission forms from the school to prevent children from dropping out for marriage and labour.

The headmaster recalled that as many as 19 of 43 students who completed Class 10 in 2019-20 dropped out of education. The numbers were worse the next year. Of 53 students who graduated high school in 2020-21, only 10 were admitted for higher education.

Mani further said that five girl students of his school became victims of child marriage in 2020- 21. Among them, four had completed Class 10, while one was in Class 9.

"Even though some parents promise to admit their children to school on their own, it won't happen in most cases. To overcome this, I have personally started to help students enroll at schools."

Thanks to his efforts, 13 students have been admitted to Anchetti GHSS as of Monday. Sometimes, the headmaster submits a few of the applications at the school by himself. "If books for Class 11 arrive at the GHSS, I will also deliver them to the enrolled students," he added.

Even as Good Samaritans extend their support, the systemic mechanisms leave much to be desired. The officers heading the child protection committees at the village- and block-level often do not convene once in three months as stipulated by law.

Doddamanju VAO Vimal Raj, who heads the village-level child protection committee (VLCPC), said he was unaware of the five child marriages reported among the school students. The VLCPC includes representatives from the health, education, revenue, Integrated Child Development Services, District Child Protection Officer, and local body representatives.

Meanwhile, Thally Block Union chairperson and head of the BLCPC Srinivasulu Reddy said that committee was convened once last year, as against the frequency of once in three months as required by law.

A District Child Protection Unit official said that the unit was unable to monitor all committees due to staff-shortage and transportation facilities. Hosur Sub-Collector Nishant Krishna said that he would inquire into the matter.