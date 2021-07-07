Kurumalai gets temporary dispensary for tribals

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A temporary dispensary has been set up atop Kurumalai, under Athiyur village panchayat in Vellore district, to provide emergency healthcare to tribals residing on the hill. The facility was set up on Monday, after a pregnant tribal woman was recently ferried down the hill on a dolly, to be taken to hospital. However, she gave birth in an autorickshaw on the way to the hospital.

The incident caught the attention of top government authorities, including Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, who instructed Vellore Collector P Kumaravel Pandian to provide healthcare and road facilities to the tribals on the hill. The Collector visited the hill on July 2 and promised to provide all the necessary facilities.

The temporary healthcare facility has been set up on the premises of the panchayat union middle school. “It will have a doctor, a nurse and a hospital worker. Two beds have been set up to provide treatment to the tribals,” said V Sasikumar, block medical officer (BMO), Ussoor. The doctors organised a health camp atop Kurumalai on Monday, and 60 local residents participated.

Kurumalai is about 10 km from the hamlet, and the tribals have been demanding a road to travel to and from the foothills. Authorities of the Rural Development department said work is on to lay a road. The hamlet has a population of 463.

Health Department authorities pointed out that most of the tribal women do not adhere to instructions to reach the primary health centre in the plains well before their delivery date. Instead, they stay at home till the last moment, and then struggle to reach the hospital, they said.

In the case of the woman who gave birth on the way to the hospital on July 1, she stayed at home despite health workers alerting her on the likely date of her delivery, they said. Interestingly, she was busy with the wedding arrangements of her first daughter before giving birth to her fifth child.

