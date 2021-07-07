STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MGNREGS Covid clusters raise concern in Tiruchy

While crowding and adherence to Covid norms is strictly being monitored in public places, work sites, especially those under MGNREGS seem to have evaded the check.

Published: 07th July 2021

A medical worker collects swab sample for Covid testing on Saturday

A medical worker collects swab sample for Covid testing on Saturday | Shekhar Yadav

By Jayakumar Madala 
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: While crowding and adherence to Covid norms is strictly being monitored in public places, work sites, especially those under MGNREGS seem to have evaded the check. In the last one week alone, several workers from 11 different worksites across Tiruchy district have tested positive, with six of MGNREGS worksites turning into Covid clusters.

This comes amid all the efforts by the district administration to bring down the cases to around 100-digit in the last two weeks. The spread of the virus among these groups  has raised alarm, calling for immediate action. According to data available with TNIE, between June 27 and July 3, Covid clusters were detected in six MGNREGS worksites. A total of 19 cases were detected from the sites.

Incidentally, Collector S Sivarasu had, a few days ago, instructed officials to strictly implement Covid guidelines at MGNREGS worksites. Talking to TNIE, he said, “ We have taken note of the multiple cases reported from MGNREGS worksites. We have instructed officials not to allow any worker who has symptoms, and overseeing officer to be present at the site all the time to ensure workers do not sit or gather in groups.”

