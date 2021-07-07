Rs 5 lakh assistance for Tokyo-bound TN athletes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced that Rs five lakh each will be provided to five athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics as special assistance.

According to a press statement, a total of five athletes --- Arokia Raj, Naganathan Pandi, Dhanalakshmi Sekhar, Revathi Veeramani and Subha Venkatesan --- have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

Following this, Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered ` five lakh each as special assistance. It may be recalled, already the Tamil Nadu state government has provided `five lakh each to seven sports persons.