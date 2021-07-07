Rs 5 lakh assistance for Tokyo-bound TN athletes
Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced that Rs five lakh each will be provided to five athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics as special assistance.
According to a press statement, a total of five athletes --- Arokia Raj, Naganathan Pandi, Dhanalakshmi Sekhar, Revathi Veeramani and Subha Venkatesan --- have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.
Following this, Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered ` five lakh each as special assistance. It may be recalled, already the Tamil Nadu state government has provided `five lakh each to seven sports persons.