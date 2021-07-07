Take steps to provide assistance to labourers: Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development CV Ganesan on Tuesday urged the authorities to provide assistance to eligible members of various unorganised labour welfare boards at the earliest.

During the review meeting, the minister said authorities should take steps to ensure the effective implementation of the minimum wages act and other labour welfare and labour friendly acts and take all necessary steps to provide all the welfare measures to eligible members of 18 unorganised labour welfare boards without any delay and should also take steps to address the pending grievances of the labourers including enrolling new members and renew the same.