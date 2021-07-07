STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tension in Karur village after mason murdered amidst 'peace talks'

A tiff over a truck not giving way to a two-wheeler led to tension in a village in the district and the murder of a mason by an armed gang.

Published: 07th July 2021 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 11:15 AM

By Express News Service

The construction of the Kattalali Metu channel's barrier wall and a bridge is under way at Pichampatti in Krishnarayapuram panchayat union, for which a concrete mixing plant has been set up in the  village. The mix is transported by trucks. In this situation, a truck was proceeding towards Pichampatti to load the concrete mix on Sunday when a two-wheeler trailed it. As the truck allegedly didn't allow the two-wheeler to overtake, a quarrel broke out between the truck driver, Senthil (35), and the duo, Prabhakaran (28) and Raja (27).

As it intensified, both Senthil and Prabhakaran called for back-up. Prabhu (35), a mason of Pichampatti, arrived at the spot on behalf of the two-wheeler riders. Similarly, Dharmadurai (45), the supervisor of the concrete plant, arrived to support Senthil. Prabhu told the men to postpone the talks to Monday.

The two groups accordingly arrived at the Pichampatti Bagavathi Amman temple on Monday to hold talks. Nearly five men who accompanied Dharmadurai interrupted the talks and assaulted Prabhu using knives and iron rods. Sustaining severe injuries, Prabhu was taken to the Karur GMCH, but he died on the way.

The incident caused a furore in Pichampatti and locals went to the concrete mixing plant and vandalised the office. They destroyed seven motorcycles, two earthmovers, one truck and set them on fire.

Trichy range DIG Radhika, Karur Superintendent Sundaravadivel and Kulithalai DSP Geethanjali rushed to the spot and held inquiries. In view of the tension in the village, a large number of police personnel has been deployed to maintain law and order.

The Mayanur police have filed a case and a special team has been deployed to nab the accused who are on the run.

