Tokyo Olympics: Not a runaway success story for Tiruchy trio

Three natives of Tiruchy got selected for the Tokyo Olympics.

Published: 07th July 2021 05:06 AM

S Dhanalakshmi of Tiruchy | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Three natives of Tiruchy got selected for the Tokyo Olympics. The list of athletes selected for the Olympics was released on Monday evening, in which the names of S Dhanalakshmi (400 X 4 mixed), Arokiya Rajiv (Men 4X400) and Subha Venkatesan (4X400 mixed ) found a place. While Subha shifted to Chennai and trained there, the other two studied and got trained in Tiruchy.

It is of note that Arokiya Rajiv (30), an Arjuna Award recipient, had already participated in 2016 Olympics in Rio. While he did not fetch a medal then, he is positive of bringing a medal for India this time. Speaking to TNIE, he said, “I am sure of bringing a medal this time. We have trained well and I have improved my timing (3.01.98). So, the prospect of a medal seems closer.” He holds the Subedar Rank in the Indian Military. Rajiv entered running in 2006.

Arokiya Rajiv

He had brought home several medals from Asian Games, Asian Championship and South Asian Games. His coach T Ramachandran said, “He trained for the 400 meters also, but performed well in the relay and got selected for this category. The prospects of a medal seem bright.” Back in his hometown of Lalgudi, his mother who is a homemaker, and brother  wish him good luck. 

S Dhanalakshmi (22), who is gearing up for 400 X 4 mixed event, hails from Gundur village. According to her coach M Manikandan, she trained for 200 meters event, but performed better in the 400 X 4 mixed event and got selected. While this could be her first international event, she had made news earlier this year in March when she zoomed past Indian athletes Hima Das and Dutee Chand in the Federation Cup Senior Athletes Championship held in Patiala in 200 meters semi-finals heat and 100 meters final.

Speaking to TNIE,  Manikandan said, “Coming from a humble family, she lost her father at an young age and her mother is a small scale farmer. We were sure that she would make it to the Olympics after we saw her stellar performance  in Patiala in March. All of us at the academy and everyone back home are hoping for a big win at Tokyo.” District Sports Officer K Prabhu said, “It is a pride for Tiruchy for these candidates to have got selected for the Olympics. We wish the best for them.”

