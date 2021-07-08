Covid positivity rate drops below 5% after two months in Tiruchy

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: After more than two months, the Covid positivity rate in Tiruchy has dropped below 5 per cent. As per data released by the district administration, the positivity rate between June 27 and July 3 stood at 4.89 per cent.

More than 1,500 cases were recorded in the month of May. Incidence of new cases were high, especially in rural areas of Andhanallur, Lalgudi, Manaparai, Musiri, Manikandam, Thuraiyur and Thottiyam. The positivity rate was higher than 35 per cent in May, and in June, an average of 10.73 new cases were reported per 1,000 people in rural areas.

To tackle the surge in cases, the administration stepped up fever camps, door to door screenings, interim covid care centres, triage centres in all the 14 rural blocks. All the efforts showed some positive result. From 5,000 cases per week in May, it reduced to 538 by the end of June (between June 27 and July 3) in rural areas.

Ram Ganesh, Deputy Director of Health Services, Tiruchy, said, “The number of cases is now below 100. We are reporting around 30 cases in the Corporation areas and 70 in rural areas. Since rural blocks are 14 in number and spread over a larger area, the cases are more, proportionately. Now, each block is reporting less than 10 cases. We will continue testing.”

Positivity Rate