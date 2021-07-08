E-scooter firm Ather drives into Tiruchy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ather Energy, electric scooter manufacturer, on Wednesday inaugurated its new retail outlet Ather Space, at Thillai Nagar, Tiruchy, in association with Vela Automobiles Pvt Ltd. The Ather 450X along with Ather 450 Plus will be available to test ride and purchase at this outlet named as Ather Space.

This is Ather Energy’s second experience centre in Tamil Nadu after Chennai.

Deliveries have also begun in Coimbatore and the experience centre will be inaugurated soon there. Earlier this year, Ather expanded its presence across 15 cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, New Delhi, and Jaipur.

The company has installed 5 fast-charging points, Ather Grid, which can be found in locations like Annamalai Nagar, Singaram Nagar, Cantonment, Salai Road, and Tiruvanaikoil. The company plans to add 8 to 10 more charging points across Tiruchy to strengthen its charging network to provide smooth and stress-free rides for EV owners in the city. It also helps customers in setting up home charging solutions in their apartments and buildings.

The company has already installed home chargers across 450 apartment complexes and buildings in Chennai over the last 2 years. Ather Energy’s factory in Hosur is supported by the government of Tamil Nadu under its EV Policy.

Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, “We are getting tremendous response from the market and anticipate a surge in deliveries in the coming months. There has been a strong consumer demand for high-performance EVs in Trichy.”