Kovai beautician dies by suicide day after being robbed at salon

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore Rural Police are investigating the death of a 39-year-old beautician who was rescued by her husband in an unconscious state inside her salon on Tuesday. She allegedly died by suicide in her house at Somanur on Wednesday.

Sources said the woman and her husband approached Karumathampatti police on Wednesday morning and alleged that a gang had looted 18 sovereigns from her beauty salon. The husband informed police that when he visited her parlour on Tuesday evening, she was in an unconscious state with her hands and legs tied and her mouth taped shut. The two said that they would visit the station again with a formal complaint.

However, before the investigating officer could reach their house, the husband informed police that she had died by suicide. A police officer said, "We have obtained evidence only to prove that the woman died by suicide. We suspect that she might have been sexually assaulted. We have sought medical opinion for the same." A case was registered under Sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 174 (unnatural death) of CrPC.