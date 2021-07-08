STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Private schools in TN told to collect 75% fee

The School Education Department on Wednesday directed private schools in the State to collect only 75 per cent of the fee in two tranches for the academic year 2021-22.

By Express News Service

In a circular, School Education Commissioner K Nanthakumar stated that the first installment of 40 per cent of the fee may be collected by August 31, and the remaining 35 per cent may be collected within two months after the commencement of physical classes.

A decision on collection of remaining 25 per cent of the fee would be taken in due course, he added. Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association president R Visalatchi said that the government should allow private schools to collect the second tranche before December 2020, instead of collecting it after the commencement of physical classes.

Visalatchi said that the schools were under financial stress as most of them collected only 75 per cent of the fee in the last academic year as per a court order. “Nearly 40 per cent of parents in the many schools did not fully pay the 75 per cent fee,” she added. “Besides tuition and book fees, we do not collect any fee for uniforms, extra-curricular activities etc. as the schools are closed.” 

