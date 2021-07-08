Stalin pays tribute to legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday condoled the demise of veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar (98) who passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai due to illness. In his condolence message, the CM stated, “I am saddened to know of the demise of famous Indian film star and Super Star of Hindi film industry Dilip Kumar (98) due to illness”.

He added that the actor known as ‘Tragedy King’ was a legend of Indian cinema. Stalin also highlighted that he had received awards such as Dadasaheb Phalke, Padma Vibhushan and Filmfare. He expressed his condolences to the family of the actor, film fraternity and fans.