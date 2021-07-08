'Union government' to replace 'central government' in Tamil Nadu textbooks

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation said on Thursday that the term 'Union government' will be used in place of 'central government' in textbooks.

Dindigul I Leoni, who has taken over as the chairperson of the corporation, told reporters that the term 'central government' would be replaced during a reprint for the next academic year. The DMK government has been ardent on the usage of the term 'Union government' (Ondriya Arasu in Tamil), which is used in the Constitution, instead of 'central government' (Madhya Arasu).

The use of the term 'Union government' is aimed at reiterating the federal nature of the country, according to the DMK. The term 'central government', which was in common currency in colonial India, is indicative of state governments being subservient to the Centre, claims the party.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had recently spoken in the Tamil Nadu Assembly about the use of the term ‘Union government’ by the DMK. He had said that they had used it in the past and would continue to use it. This had evoked opposition from leaders of the BJP and AIADMK who said they suspect the motive behind the use of the phrase.