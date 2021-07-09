STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coimbatore: Video of youth taking drugs goes viral, probe team formed

A video of a group of youngsters purportedly using injectable sedative drugs went viral on social media. Coimbatore city police  have formed four special teams to investigate the video.

Published: 09th July 2021 04:59 AM

Drugs

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Sources said that a text message stating that it is a state of youngsters residing in Ukkadam, Kuniyamuthur, Selvapuram, Karumbukadai, Ponvizha Nagar and Pudhukkadu was mentioned in the video. Social organisations, Jamaat members, and parents should make efforts to rescue them from the usage of the drug was also stated, they added.

‘Cops alerted’
In the video, around seven youngsters are seen taking injectable sedative drugs after diluting them in an unidentified location in the city. Speaking to TNIE, Commissioner of Police Deepak M Damor said, “We have received the video and it is not clear where it was taken.

All police teams in the city have been alerted to investigate the incident at their respective limits about the incident. Also, the special teams are pressed into service to locate the persons in the video footage.” 

Coimbatore drugs
