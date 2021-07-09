STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Excavations at Tamil Nadu's Maligaimedu unearth ancient drain-like structure

After the discovery of the walls of a palace last week, additional walls have been unearthed, but are suspected to be part of a drainage network.

Ariyalur excavations

Is that a drain? A full review will find out. (File | EPS)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: The excavations that resumed at Maligaimedu near Gangaikonda Cholapuram in the district have led to the discovery of an ancient drain-like structure, but exact details would be revealed only after a full review, said officials of the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA).

Following the first phase of excavation, carried out in March at Maligaimedu, in which antique items, including roof tiles, pottery, iron nails and copper coins were unearthed, intense research was carried out on the village. The second wave of Covid-19, however, brought excavation to a halt in May, but work resumed from June 15 after relaxations were announced by the State government.

After the discovery of the walls of a palace last week, additional walls have been unearthed, but are suspected to be part of a drainage network.

A senior official from the TNSDA said, "During the excavations in 1980, 1981, 1985, 1987 and ’91, the remains of the Chola royal palaces were identified. Following that several walls are currently being discovered during excavation. In this, walls of a drain-like structure were also found, but only after a full review will it be known whether it is a drain."

"The ancient items found here, including nails and tiles, are over 1,000 years old. We expect items of historical significance to be found here," the official added.

