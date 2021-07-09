STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fill posts reserved for SC/ST communities in government depts: Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday urged the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department to identify and fill vacancies meant for SC/ST community in government departments. 

CM Stalin chairing a meeting to review works of the Adi-Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department at the Secretariat on Thursday. Minister for Adi-Dravidar Welfare N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

Pre-matric, post-matric scholarships, special incentive for higher education, incentive for academic research, and other assistance for higher education should be distributed in time, he said. 

On the ongoing welfare measures of the department, he said that pending applications for free-housing sites should be addressed at the earliest and steps should be taken to ensure that welfare measures are extended only to the eligible. On the SC/ST Act, Stalin said that proper implementation of the act should be monitored and steps must be taken to complete case proceedings.

On the retrieval of Panchami lands, he said that steps should be taken to identify encroachment of Panchami lands. The retrieved land should be handed over to Adi Dravidars.Stalin issued these instructions during a review meeting of the ongoing welfare schemes of the department. Discussions were also held on other welfare measures and various welfare boards under the department. 

Laptops for staff of Highways DEPT
Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin distributed laptops to engineers and other staff of the highways department at the Secretariat on Thursday. With an aim to ensure transparency in functioning, a total of 1,213 tablets and 1,484 computers were purchased at the cost of `28.31 crore. Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, and Minister EV Velu were present.

‘Ensure basic INFRA in rural areas’
Chennai: CM MK Stalin on Thursday urged the rural-development department to meet basic infrastructure needs in rural areas. He was chairing a review meeting for the department’s works at the Secretariat. Works such as water supply, and rural habitant development were reviewed. He told officials to facilitate the creation of self-reliant villages. Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and Minister KR Periya Karuppan were present.

