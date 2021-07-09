Forest dept forms panel to decide on elephant Rivaldo

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State forest department has constituted an expert think tank to assess elephant Rivaldo’s case holistically and take a decision on his release back into the wild. Also, the think tank will formulate a SOP that would act as a guiding principle and avoid random and arbitrary capturing of wild elephants in the future.

The clamour for release of Rivaldo is growing with many animal rights activists writing to Chief Minister MK Stalin and political personalities like Maneka Gandhi voicing their discontent over the elephant’s capture. Rivaldo is an iconic elephant in the Sigur region in Nilgiris inhabiting the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. The forest department had taken the ‘controversial’ decision of taking Rivaldo into captivity and put him in kraal specially built in Vazhaithottam village near Masinagudi to give treatment for his trunk injury. In January 2013, Rivaldo lost 30 cm of his trunk after it got caught in a snare set out to kill wild boar.

Chief Wildlife Warden Shekar Kumar Niraj told Express that the Rivaldo case was very peculiar. “A detailed discussion was held with ecologists and other field experts on Wednesday. I have instructed the senior officers, including APCCF (Wildlife) to visit the elephant and give me a report by Friday. I will personally pay a visit next week and take the best worked out solution.” Niraj said the important factors that needed to be assessed was the overall health condition of the elephant and whether he was able to forage by himself.

“According to the information that I have gathered, the trunk injury was an old medical condition and Rivaldo learned to live with it. We do not want to unnecessarily stress the animal by putting him in the kraal for a prolonged period of time.” Feeding wild elephants is prohibited by law, but Rivaldo became habituated to being fed with fruits (jackfruits, coconuts, watermelons, etc) and sugarcane from around 2008. Since Rivaldo was familiar with humans, the forest officials have managed to lure the jumbo into the kraal offering him his favourite delicacies.

The Chief Wildlife Warden said it’s not good for a wild tusker to venture out of the forest and take gifts from people. “The forest department will launch an awareness campaign with the help of local NGOs to prevent people from feeding wild animals. Action will be taken against resort owners if found indulging in such activities.” The State government had informed the Madras High Court that Rivaldo would be released after treatment.

Antony Clement Rubin, a Chennai-based animal rights activist, who sent a representation to the forest department and CM’s office, said Rivaldo was physically healthy and taking food by himself. “There was no need for taking him into captivity. The forest elephant camps are already overburdened. Rivaldo should be immediately released back into the wild. More days it stays inside the kraal, the more it acclimatizes to captivity conditions.”