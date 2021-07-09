Issue separate Covid certificate for kin of dead: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State government to ensure that family members of every person who died due to Covid are issued a certificate attributing the cause to the virus, in addition to the death certificate. The court said that such a certificate can be utilised to claim compensation, if any, announced by the State government.

The order was passed on a plea moved by one HA Shrirajalakshmi who sought for the court to direct the authorities concerned to mention ‘Covid’ as the reason of death in certificates issued by the State government to claim compensation.

During Thursday’s hearing, the counsel for the Central government informed the bench that the State government has been informed on the recent pending plea at the Supreme Court. They added that it was also brought to the State’s notice that Covid death be noted specifically in the death certificates of people who died due to the infection.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy directed the State that each person who died has to be provided with a certificate, in addition to the death certificate, informing that the cause of death was Covid-19, so that compensation can be claimed in the future, if announced by the State government. The plea was adjourned to 10 weeks for the State to file a detailed report on the issues raised by the petitioner.