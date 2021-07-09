STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Local students should be given priority in Central schools, says MP Vaithilingam

According to  sources, the Kendriya Vidyalaya at Neravy was started in 2010 and is operating from a building allotted by the Puducherry Education Department.

Published: 09th July 2021 05:21 AM

Lok Sabha member from Puducherry V Vaithilingam (Express photo)

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Students from Karaikal should be given 75 per cent of seats in the permanent facility coming up for Kendriya Vidayala at Thirunallar, Puducherry MP V Vaithilingam has said. He was speaking to reporters after taking part in a review meeting about Union government schemes held at Perunthalaivar K Kamarajar Administrative Complex on Thursday.

The school will be shifted to a permanent facility near Thirunallar, for which seven acres of  farmland have been acquired near Poomangalam.

“Most of the students currently studying in Kendriya Vidyalaya functioning from a temporary facility in Neravy are wards of PSU company employees. About 120 students are being admitted every year and 90 of them should be children of local residents,” Vaithilingam said.

Officials of district administration, including Collector Arjun Sharma, Karaikal South MLA AMH Najim, and Thgirunllar MLA PR Siva participated in the meeting. 

Vaithilingam added, “I have received funds for the parliamentary constituency development only once in two years from the Union government. I got only `2.5 crore, which is only half of the requirement. I have utilised the funds for works in Thirunallar and TR Pattinam communes. The pending works can begin only after more funds are allotted.”

Origin and future
The Kendriya Vidyalaya at Neravy was started in 2010 and is operating from a building allotted by the Puducherry Education Department.  The school will be shifted to a permanent facility soon

V Vaithilingam
