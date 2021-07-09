PMK seeks all-party meeting over Mekedatu dam issue

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The PMK on Thursday urged the State government to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the Mekedatu issue as the Karnataka government is taking steps towards constructing the dam.

“The Karnataka government has announced that Chief Minister Yediyurappa will have a consultative meeting with legal experts and technical experts this weekend to discuss drawing a work plan to construct Mekedatu reservoir on Cauvery,” PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss said.

The Tamil Nadu government shouldn’t rest too much on the assurance by Union Minister for Jal Shakthi Gajendra Singh Shekhawat that no permission would be granted to the Karnataka government for the Mekedatu reservoir without the assent of the Tamil Nadu government, he said.

He urged the State government to strengthen the pending case related to the reservoir at the Supreme Court. Besides, the State government should convene an all-party meeting to discuss the further course of action on the Mekedatu issue, Ramadoss added.