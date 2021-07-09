Setback for forest officials as elephant 'Bahubali' picks up friends

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In fresh difficulties for forest officials, Bahubali, the a wild elephant on which they were trying to fix radio collar, was spotted moving around with two tuskers near Mettupalayam. This, officials said, would further delay the efforts to fix the radio collar to Bahubali. Sources said veterinarians would try to tranquilise the tusker only when it is alone. Further, officials suspect Bahubali might have taught his friends the art of raiding crops.

Over the last three days, the three tuskers were spotted crossing the Ooty road in the evening and returning to Jakkanaari forest after damaging crops in Mettupalayam. “Our team has been monitoring the animals round the clock and stopped vehicles plying on the Mettupalayam-Ooty road to facilitate their free movement,” sources said

It may be recalled that attempts to fix radio collar to Bahubali was suspended last week. District Forest Officer D Venkatesh said that they required more time to study the animal before executing the plan.

Further, sources cited shortage of funds as another reason for the delay. Sources said the Coimbatore Forest department did not get funds from the State government exclusively to carry out the Bahubali operation such as for procuring drugs and crackers along with buying food for frontline staff involved in the operation.

Five veterinarians and over 40 front line staff in Mettupalayam and Sirumugai forest range along with ten officials like assistant conservator of forest and forest range officers etc are involved in capturing Bahubali June 28, sources said.