Take legal action to stop construction of Mekedatu dam: OPS

By Express News Service

THENI: AIADMK Coordinator O Pannerselvam urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to take legal steps to stop the construction of Mekedatu dam in Karnataka.

In a statement, Pannerselvam said that Karnataka’s CM announced the construction of the dam in Mekedatu despite there being a case pending in the Supreme Court against Cauvery Arbitration Forum’s final judgment. “If the dam is constructed, TN’s share of Cauvery water would reduce drastically. It will affect the livelihood of the farmers,” he said. AIADMK also condemned the Karnataka Chief Minister’s announcement to construct the dam.