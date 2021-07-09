TN CM to convene meeting of all legislature parties in state to discuss Mekedatu issue

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced that he would convene a meeting of representatives of all legislature parties in the state to discuss the Mekedatu issue.

An official release here said the Tamil Nadu government has been taking all legal steps to prevent the efforts of the Karnataka government to construct a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu. Already, the Chief Minister during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, explained the Tamil Nadu government's stand on the Mekedatu issue and that the interests of the state's farmers should be protected.

Further, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan also called on the Union Jal Shakti Minister and urged him to take appropriate action in the matter.

Besides, responding to the letter of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on the issue a few days ago, Stalin clearly said that the Tamil Nadu government would not allow the construction of a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu.

He pointed out that the construction of a dam across the Cauvery would affect the interests of the farmers of Tamil Nadu and that such a move would go against the verdict of the Supreme Court.

"At this juncture, with a view to echo the feelings of all sections in Tamil Nadu that they stand united on safeguarding the interests of the farmers, a meeting of the representatives of all legislature parties in the state will be held on July 12 at the secretariat," the release added.

After receiving the letter from Stalin on the Mekedatu issue, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa directed Water Resources Department officials to go ahead with the project and prepare an action plan for it.