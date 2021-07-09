STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN tackles dengue along with Covid-19

Health workers are implementing measures to control the spread of dengue, such as fogging and checking the breeding of mosquitoes in stagnant water.

Published: 09th July 2021 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has reported over 2,000 dengue cases since January. Health department officials have also increased surveillance and screening in districts bordering Kerala, as 10 Zika cases were reported there.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a renovated playground at the Madras Medical College on Thursday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that from January to July, so far, the State has reported 2,090 dengue cases.

Health workers are implementing measures to control the spread of dengue, such as fogging and checking the breeding of mosquitoes in stagnant water. So far, in July, 28 cases of dengue have been reported, the minister added. Passengers arriving from Kerala are being checked in Coimbatore, Theni and other bordering districts, he said.

Meanwhile, the State has reported 3,697 black fungus cases, and 456 patients are being treated, while 216 have recovered, the minister said. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan will meet the Union Health Secretary on Friday about vaccines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dengue Tamil Nadu COVID 19
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp