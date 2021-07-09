TN tackles dengue along with Covid-19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has reported over 2,000 dengue cases since January. Health department officials have also increased surveillance and screening in districts bordering Kerala, as 10 Zika cases were reported there.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a renovated playground at the Madras Medical College on Thursday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that from January to July, so far, the State has reported 2,090 dengue cases.

Health workers are implementing measures to control the spread of dengue, such as fogging and checking the breeding of mosquitoes in stagnant water. So far, in July, 28 cases of dengue have been reported, the minister added. Passengers arriving from Kerala are being checked in Coimbatore, Theni and other bordering districts, he said.

Meanwhile, the State has reported 3,697 black fungus cases, and 456 patients are being treated, while 216 have recovered, the minister said. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan will meet the Union Health Secretary on Friday about vaccines.