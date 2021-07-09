Toddler falls into rainwater-filled septic tank in Madurai, dies

By Express News Service

MADURAI/TENKASI: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl died late on Wednesday after she fell into an open septic tank at the Keelakuilkudi Health Sub-Centre that is under construction. The deceased girl, identified as Janushree, is the third daughter of J Ramesh, a construction worker living in Keelakuilkudi.

The father told TNIE, “She was playing near the Health Sub-Centre that is about 100 metres away from our house around 5 pm. When she went missing, the relatives went in search of her and found her inside an open septic tank that was filled with rain water. The septic tank is part of the Keelakuilkudi Health Sub-centre.” The toddler was rushed to Nagamalai Pudukottai PHC from where she was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH). The doctors at the GRH declared her dead on arrival at 7.45 pm.

Following the incident, a case was registered based on the complaint of the father. An autopsy was performed at the GRH on Thursday. Commenting on the incident, Valayankulam Block Medical Officer Dr Sivakumar said that the Public Works Department has been carrying out the construction works at the sub centre for the last six months and it is yet to be handed over to the health department.

Man, his grandson slip into farm well, dies

A 60-year-old man and his grandson died after the duo slipped into a farm well near Sankarankovil on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Mariappan and Harivarshan (2) of Thonukal village. Sources said that Mariappan, along with Harivarshan, went to his farm during the morning hours. When the duo did not return home, their relatives launched a search and found their bodies in the farm well. The Panavadalichadram police registered a case and were investigating.