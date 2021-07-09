Transport Minister Kannappan condemns Panneerselvam’s remarks on DMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Transport Minister RS Raja Kannappan on Thursday condemned AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam’s statement that the DMK is discriminating against transport corporation workers affiliated with the AIADMK by not issuing them route orders and promotions.

In a statement, Kannappan said that under Chief Minister MK Stalin, monthly salaries were disbursed smoothly to employees even in the face of a fund crunch brought on by the pandemic and lockdown. In 20 days after the DMK took charge of the State, benefits worth Rs 497.32 crore were distributed to those who had retired from service from January 1 until April 30, the statement said.

It added that persons with disabilities continue to be employed in tasks suited to them based on their medical certificates, and they are not transferred without good reason. He said workers had been suffering for the last 10 years under the AIADMK’s rule. The 20 per cent Deepavali bonus that was given to staff from 1996 to 2001 by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi was consequently reduced to 10 per cent by the AIADMK, the statement said.