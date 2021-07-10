5-year-old critical after consuming cleaning acid

By Express News Service

TENKASI: A five-year-old girl child who allegedly consumed household cleaning acid three months ago was admitted to the Government Hospital in Shengottai in a critical condition here on Thursday.

The doctors at the hospital told TNIE that the girl identified as Isakkiammal will be shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Madurai for a major surgery on Monday.

Seetharaj and Prema, the parents of Isakkiammal are both labourers, residing at Melur near Shengottai. Seetharaj said the girl began losing her weight severely.

Stating that Isakkiammal’s esophagus was severely damaged due to the consumption of household acid, Dr Rajesh Kannan of the GH said that he had arranged a major surgery for her in GRH.