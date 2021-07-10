Health dept officials put on alert for Zika, vigil along TN-Kerala border tightened

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Kerala reported Zika cases, Tami Nadu has been put on alert. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Friday instructed all the district collectors to intensify mosquito control measures.

Local health department officials were instructed to work on mosquito breeding source reduction, an to inform industries including scrap dealers, milk unions and transport depots to address and eradicate sources. House-to-house survey and destruction of sources using mazdoors, self help groups and others will also be done. Vacant plots and water in construction sites is also a challenge, the health secretary said.

“Fridges in urban areas and improperly closed sumps and tanks, drums, pit taps and unused tyres continue to be a menace,” the Health Secretary told Deputy Directors of Health Services. The officials were also told to keep a tab on more than three fever cases from an area, street or habitation and intensity preventive work. They were told to ensure availability of beds and standard medicines like paracetamol, fluids and sucralfate. Keeping a tab on stock of blood and platelets for needy cases was also stressed.

“Refresh the clinical protocol. Rapid hydration and unnecessary over-hydration also used to be an issue in the private sector. Don’t wait for dengue or for that matter Zika to become an issue as neglect can result in localised outbreaks,” the Health Secretary said. The State also intensified screening and surveillance of vehicles and passengers from Kerala in border districts.

Keep it clean

As Zika and dengue are caused by aedes mosquito, the State is taking preventive steps as TN has reported over 2,000 dengue cases since January. Aedes mosquitoes breed on good stagnant water, so keeping the surroundings of the house clean from scrap will reduce the risk.

