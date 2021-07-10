Lockdown in TN extended till July 19; bus operation to Puducherry to resume from July 12

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin today extended the lockdown in Tamil Nadu for one more week till July 19 with a few more relaxations.

New relaxations that come into force from July 12 in Tamil Nadu:

Operation of buses to Puducherry

Shops and other activities which were allowed till 8 p.m will be allowed till 9 p.m.

Examinations for employment opportunities of State and Union Governments can take place.

Hotels, tea shops, bakeries, roadside shops, shops selling snacks can function with 50 percent customers at a given time, till 9 p.m

However, the following activities will continue to be prohibited:

Inter-State public transport (except Puducherry)

Social, political, entertainment, sports and cultural events.

Schools, colleges, theatres, all liquor bars, swimming pools and zoological parks will remain closed.

