Lockdown in TN extended till July 19; bus operation to Puducherry to resume from July 12

Shops and other activities which were allowed till 8 p.m will be allowed till 9 p.m.

Published: 10th July 2021 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

People buying groceries , fruits and vegetables at a super market in Egmore.

According to TN govt's new relaxations announced on Saturday, shops can be open till 9 pm. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin today extended the lockdown in Tamil Nadu for one more week till July 19 with a few more relaxations.  

New relaxations that come into force from July 12 in Tamil Nadu:  

  • Operation of buses to Puducherry 
  • Shops and other activities which were allowed till 8 p.m will be allowed till 9 p.m.
  • Examinations for employment opportunities of State and Union Governments can take place. 
  • Hotels, tea shops, bakeries, roadside shops, shops selling snacks can function with 50 percent customers at a given time, till 9 p.m

However, the following activities will continue to be prohibited:

  • Inter-State public transport (except Puducherry)
  • Social, political, entertainment, sports and cultural events. 
  • Schools, colleges, theatres, all liquor bars, swimming pools and zoological parks will remain closed.

