STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Medical treatment at people’s doorsteps soon: Ma Subramanian

“The government has planned the scheme as 5.5 lakh people die of various diseases every year in the State, and Chief Minister wants to reduce the death rate by half,” he said.

Published: 10th July 2021 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the Covid precautionary measures being undertaken in Sivaganga district on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday said that Chief Minister MK Stalin would soon launch a new scheme ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ in the health sector. Addressing the media persons in Sivaganga, the minister said the scheme envisaged providing diagnosis, treatment and medication at the patients’ door steps.

“The government has planned the scheme as 5.5 lakh people die of various diseases every year in the State, and Chief Minister wants to reduce the death rate by half,” he said. Further, Ma Subramanian said that the government is ascertaining the Zika virus and highlighted that the people need not worry about the virus as a woman who tested positive for the virus was fine.

He said a new Covid ward with 137 beds for children was inaugurated at Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital to handle the third wave. And the department is going to improvise the cancer treatment in the medical college and will do all the necessities including starting a nursing college in the hospital. The minister also said that Collector P Madhusudhan Reddy will identify the government medical facilities like PHCs that need renovations in the district and submit a report to the department in a month.

The health minister chaired a review meeting in presence of Minister KR Periakaruppan, MLAs Mangudi and Tamilarasi. Earlier, he inspected Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital, Poovanthi Block Primary Health Centre and a vaccination camp in Kanjirankal village.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ma Subramanian
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp