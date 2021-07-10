Medical treatment at people’s doorsteps soon: Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday said that Chief Minister MK Stalin would soon launch a new scheme ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ in the health sector. Addressing the media persons in Sivaganga, the minister said the scheme envisaged providing diagnosis, treatment and medication at the patients’ door steps.

“The government has planned the scheme as 5.5 lakh people die of various diseases every year in the State, and Chief Minister wants to reduce the death rate by half,” he said. Further, Ma Subramanian said that the government is ascertaining the Zika virus and highlighted that the people need not worry about the virus as a woman who tested positive for the virus was fine.

He said a new Covid ward with 137 beds for children was inaugurated at Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital to handle the third wave. And the department is going to improvise the cancer treatment in the medical college and will do all the necessities including starting a nursing college in the hospital. The minister also said that Collector P Madhusudhan Reddy will identify the government medical facilities like PHCs that need renovations in the district and submit a report to the department in a month.

The health minister chaired a review meeting in presence of Minister KR Periakaruppan, MLAs Mangudi and Tamilarasi. Earlier, he inspected Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital, Poovanthi Block Primary Health Centre and a vaccination camp in Kanjirankal village.