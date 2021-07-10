Take steps to protect 69% quota for oppressed classes when petitions are heard by SC: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday directed officials of the Backward Classes Welfare department to take steps to protect the 69 per cent reservation practised in Tamil Nadu, when cases relating to it come up for hearing in the Supreme Court.

Reviewing the functioning of the BC Welfare department, the Chief Minister said senior lawyers should be appointed to safeguard the reservation when petitions against the quota come up for hearing in court.

Stalin also advised that separate habitations with all basic amenities be established for the Narikuravar community, who practice nomadic ways of living. Besides, the scheme to provide free house site pattas to BCs and MBCs should be expanded to provide basic amenities for the Narikuravar community, he said.

The Chief Minister said unregistered Waqf institutions should be registered under the Waqf Board, and Waqf properties under encroachment should be retrieved. All documents relating to the assets of the Waqf Board should be computerised and Waqf Board-related work and services should be computerised, he added.

Steps to ensure provision of quality food to students in hostels run by the BC Welfare department, increasing the admission of students in Kallar Reclamation Schools, provision of educational assistance to needy students on time, and distribution of bicycles to students at the beginning of the academic year were among the other directives given by the Chief Minister at the review meeting.