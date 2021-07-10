Tamil scholars from German university thank CM Stalin for financial aid

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil scholar from Germany Ulrike Nicholas and Europe Tamilargal Sangam have thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin for disbursing Rs 1.25 crore for the continuation of the Tamil department at the University of Cologne in Germany.

An official release said the Tamil department at the university has been functioning for the past 58 years, and after Ulrike Nicholas retired, the university said the department would be closed.

In 2019, the previous AIADMK government had promised to contribute Rs 1.25 crore to keep the department functioning. However, the money was not given.

On learning this, Stalin directed officials to immediately disburse the money. Thanking him for the quick response, Ulrike Nicholas and Europe Tamilargal Sangam said it was be a timely gesture.