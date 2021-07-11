Buses to Puducherry can resume, extra hour allowed for shops

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday extended the lockdown for another week, till July 19, with a few more relaxations. The government has allowed resumption of inter-State bus services to Puducherry. Also, all activities and shops that are allowed till 8 pm currently, namely hotels, tea shops, roadside shops, and bakeries, among others, will be allowed to function till 9 pm from July 12, with 50 per cent customers.

Additionally, examinations for job opportunities of State and Union governments can take place, and the organisations conducting the exams should give prior intimation to the District Collectors.Meanwhile, prohibition of inter-State public transport (except to Puducherry), all social, political, entertainment, sports and cultural events shall continue.

Schools, colleges, theatres, liquor bars, swimming pools and zoological parks, too, will remain closed. Only 50 people will be allowed to take part in weddings and 20 in funeral processions. Stalin, in a statement, said the implementation of guidelines for containing Covid would be monitored and penalties would be imposed on those violating rules. People should continue to extend their cooperation towards the steps taken by the government.

