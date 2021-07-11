STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Buses to Puducherry can resume, extra hour allowed for shops

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday extended the lockdown for another week, till July 19, with a few more relaxations.

Published: 11th July 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

SETC buses were disinfected and maintenance was carried out at the CMBT

File photo| P Jawahar, EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday extended the lockdown for another week, till July 19, with a few more relaxations. The government has allowed resumption of inter-State bus services to Puducherry. Also, all activities and shops that are allowed till 8 pm currently, namely hotels, tea shops, roadside shops, and bakeries, among others, will be allowed to function till 9 pm from July 12, with 50 per cent customers.

Additionally, examinations for job opportunities of State and Union governments can take place, and the organisations conducting the exams should give prior intimation to the District Collectors.Meanwhile, prohibition of inter-State public transport (except to Puducherry), all social, political, entertainment, sports and cultural events shall continue.

Schools, colleges, theatres, liquor bars, swimming pools and zoological parks, too, will remain closed. Only 50 people will be allowed to take part in weddings and 20 in funeral processions. Stalin, in a statement, said the implementation of guidelines for containing Covid would be monitored and penalties would be imposed on those violating rules. People should continue to extend their cooperation towards the steps taken by the government.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Puducherry COVID 19 unlock
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Fuelling the 'GOAT' debate further, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the European Golden Boot, Argentina captain Lionel Messi became Copa America top scorer.
Euro Cup or Copa America?: Best stats, goal scorers, performers as continental tournaments conclude; Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi win Golden Boot
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp