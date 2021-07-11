Guv Purohit meets President Kovind, PM Modi, discusses key issues

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday called on President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed key issues relating to Tamil Nadu. This is his first meeting with both leaders after the DMK government assumed office. He is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah too during his stay in the National Capital.

During his meeting with the President, the Governor briefed about measures taken by the State government to control the pandemic and other issues, an official release from the Raj Bhavan said. Later, the Governor met the Prime Minister at his residence and discussed various important issues.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya called on the Governor and discussed the pandemic measures being taken in Tamil Nadu. During the meeting, the Governor requested for additional Covid vaccination for Tamil Nadu and the Union Minister promised to do so, the release added.

The Governor also called on Defence Minister Raj Nath Singh and wished him a long life on his birthday.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L Murugan called on the at Tamil Nadu House. The Governor felicitated him and hosted dinner in his honour. The Governor’s meetings with the President and the Prime Minister assumed significance as there are speculations that one of the two senior Ministers who had resigned from the Union Cabinet a few days ago might be appointed as the new Governor of Tamil Nadu.