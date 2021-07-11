STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kids rescued from Idhayam Trust moved to homes

Patrick Isaac Home of Hope for Womenand Children at Bypass Road and two toddlers including the one-year-old boy were reported missing. 

Published: 11th July 2021 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Adoption, orphan

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Three of the nine children who were rescued from Idhayam Trust last month were moved out of the temporary shelter shome and shifted to an adoption home and a children’s home in the city on Saturday.

After the staged Covid-19 death of a one-year-old son of an inmate at the temporary shelter home run by Idhayam Trust came to light last month, seven of the total nine children, along with their mothers were shifted to Fr. Patrick Isaac Home of Hope for Womenand Children at Bypass Road and two toddlers including the one-year-old boy were reported missing. 

Following the rescue of the one-year-old boy and two-year-old girl (native of Karnataka) from their foster parents to whom they were allegedly sold to by the Trust staff for illegal adoption, the two infants (and their mothers) have been lodged at the temporary shelter home in Bypass Road after hospitalisation at the Government Rajaji Hospital. 

On Saturday, two children, aged below five years, were shifted to an adoption home and an eight-year-old girl was shifted to Annai Sathya Ammaiyar Memorial Government Children’s Home in the presence of Chairman of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) VM Vijayasaravanan and CWC members B Pandiaraja and L Shanmugam.Also, in the presence of the CWC authorities and Tallakulam inspector Selvakumar and with the help of a Kannada translator, the  the family of the rescued two-year-old girl’s mother was traced to Gulbarga district in Karnataka. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Idhayam Trust
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Fuelling the 'GOAT' debate further, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the European Golden Boot, Argentina captain Lionel Messi became Copa America top scorer.
Euro Cup or Copa America?: Best stats, goal scorers, performers as continental tournaments conclude; Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi win Golden Boot
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp