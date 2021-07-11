Kids rescued from Idhayam Trust moved to homes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Three of the nine children who were rescued from Idhayam Trust last month were moved out of the temporary shelter shome and shifted to an adoption home and a children’s home in the city on Saturday.

After the staged Covid-19 death of a one-year-old son of an inmate at the temporary shelter home run by Idhayam Trust came to light last month, seven of the total nine children, along with their mothers were shifted to Fr. Patrick Isaac Home of Hope for Womenand Children at Bypass Road and two toddlers including the one-year-old boy were reported missing.

Following the rescue of the one-year-old boy and two-year-old girl (native of Karnataka) from their foster parents to whom they were allegedly sold to by the Trust staff for illegal adoption, the two infants (and their mothers) have been lodged at the temporary shelter home in Bypass Road after hospitalisation at the Government Rajaji Hospital.

On Saturday, two children, aged below five years, were shifted to an adoption home and an eight-year-old girl was shifted to Annai Sathya Ammaiyar Memorial Government Children’s Home in the presence of Chairman of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) VM Vijayasaravanan and CWC members B Pandiaraja and L Shanmugam.Also, in the presence of the CWC authorities and Tallakulam inspector Selvakumar and with the help of a Kannada translator, the the family of the rescued two-year-old girl’s mother was traced to Gulbarga district in Karnataka.

