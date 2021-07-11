STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry CM submits list of portfolios for Ministers to Lt Governor

Five ministers (three from AINRC and two from the BJP) were inducted into the cabinet on June 27.

Published: 11th July 2021 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

CM N. Rangasamy hands over a list recommending allocation of portfolios to five ministers newly inducted in his cabinet to Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

CM N. Rangasamy hands over a list recommending allocation of portfolios to five ministers newly inducted in his cabinet to Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Nearly two weeks after the ministers were sworn in, a list containing their portfolios was handed over by Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy to Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan here on Sunday.

The chief minister met the Lt Governor at her office and handed over the list of portfolios for the ministers in the AINRC-BJP coalition cabinet.

The details of portfolios recommended by the Chief Minister could not be known immediately.

Five ministers (three from AINRC and two from the BJP) were inducted into the cabinet on June 27.

However, the portfolios were not allocated since.

Meanwhile, a release from the Lt Governor's office said the Chief Minister presented the list to her recommending portfolios for his ministers.

A Namassivayam, K Lakshminarayanan, C Djeacoumar, Chandira Priyanga and A K Sai J Saravana Kumar were sworn in as Ministers.

Lakshminarayanan, Djeacoumar and Priyanga represent lead partner AINRC, while Namassivayam and Saravana Kumar are from its ally BJP.

This is the first time the BJP is part of a Ministry in the Union Territory.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy Puducherry cabinet portfolio allocation
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Fuelling the 'GOAT' debate further, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the European Golden Boot, Argentina captain Lionel Messi became Copa America top scorer.
Euro Cup or Copa America?: Best stats, goal scorers, performers as continental tournaments conclude; Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi win Golden Boot
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp