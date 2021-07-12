1971 War Victory Flame reaches INS Kattabomman

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Victory Flame of the Southern Direction, commemorating the 50th year of India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, reached Indian Naval Station (INS) at Kattabomman near Tirunelveli on Sunday. Station Commander Captain Aashish K Sharma along with Defence personnel and dignitaries received the Flame with a ceremonial guard of honour, said a statement issued by INS.

Wreath laying, and two minute of silence were observed by the attendees to pay homage to the sacrifices made by war heroes. The war veterans, who took part in the event, were felicitated by the Naval community at Kattabomman. A cultural programme was also held.

The Victory Flame will also be taken to Kanniyakumari, and veterans will be invited and honoured by the unit.Besides, it is also planned to take the Flame to the houses of 1971 war heroes the late Sepoy Kasimani and Naik Sangili Chelliah at Tirunelveli.

On July 13, the Flame will depart from INS Kattabomman and will pass through Thoothukudi district. The Golden Jubilee celebrations to commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 war, commenced in December last year. Four Victory Flames were lit from the Eternal Flame of the National War Memorial and one each is being carried to the four cardinal directions through cities and villages of the 1971 war veterans and Veer Naris (war widows).