STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

1971 War Victory Flame reaches INS Kattabomman

Wreath laying, and two minute of silence were observed by the attendees to pay homage to the sacrifices made by war heroes.

Published: 12th July 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Station Commander Captain Aashish K Sharma along with Defence personnel and dignitaries received the Victory Flame with a ceremonial guard of honour

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Victory Flame of the Southern Direction, commemorating the 50th year of India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, reached Indian Naval Station (INS) at Kattabomman near Tirunelveli on Sunday. Station Commander Captain Aashish K Sharma along with Defence personnel and dignitaries received the Flame with a ceremonial guard of honour, said a statement issued by INS.

Wreath laying, and two minute of silence were observed by the attendees to pay homage to the sacrifices made by war heroes. The war veterans, who took part in the event, were felicitated by the Naval community at Kattabomman. A cultural programme was also held.

The Victory Flame will also be taken to Kanniyakumari, and veterans will be invited and honoured by the unit.Besides, it is also planned to take the Flame to the houses of 1971 war heroes the late Sepoy Kasimani and Naik Sangili Chelliah at Tirunelveli.

On July 13, the Flame will depart from INS Kattabomman and will pass through Thoothukudi district. The Golden Jubilee celebrations to commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 war, commenced in December last year. Four Victory Flames were lit from the Eternal Flame of the National War Memorial and one each is being carried to the four cardinal directions through cities and villages of the 1971 war veterans and Veer Naris (war widows).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Victory Flame INS Kattabomman
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp