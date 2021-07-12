Installing cell phone towers is need of the hour, says HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Citing how communication technology has been helping us to overcome the pandemic’s impacts on various sectors, including the legal system, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently observed that erecting cell phone towers is the absolute need of the hour. Justice G Chandrasekharan remarked while allowing a batch of petitions filed by a telecom firm seeking police protection to install towers in South TN.

The judge observed that due to the pandemic in the last 16 months, people were not in a position to move, interact and do their regular business freely. “The situation is that the students are being taught only through online mode. Business transactions and official meetings are being held through video conferencing. The Court proceedings are being done through video conferencing,” he pointed out.

Hence, erection of phone towers to connect India through its length and breadth is the absolute need of the hour, the judge said and directed district authorities to decide on company’s representations within two weeks.