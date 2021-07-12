Stalin calls on Vijayakant

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday called on DMDK founder Vijayakant at the latter’s residence. During the meeting, Vijayakant handed over a cheque for `10 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Corona relief fund.

DMDK treasurer Premalatha and party’s deputy general secretary LK Sudheesh, and Vijayakant’s two sons were present on the occasion. Stalin was accompanied by DMK general secretary Durai Murugan and deputy general secretary A Raja, and he enquired about Vijayakant’s health during the 15-minute meeting. The meeting assumes significance as the DMK is leaving no stone unturned to register a big win in the ensuing elections to local bodies.