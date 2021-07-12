STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu: Tiruchy as second capital call resurfaces

The demand reiterated recently to the government by Tiruchy MP Su Thirunavukarasar and Tiruchy East MLA Inigo Irudayaraj citing that it would help decongest Chennai, has picked up traction.

File photo of TNSTC buses at the Tiruchy Central bus stand. (Express Photo | MK Ashok Kumar)

By Jayakumar Madala 
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Thehe age-old demand to make Tiruchy the second capital of Tamil Nadu has come to the fore once again, with various legislators from the district urging the State government to consider it. It was in 1983 when the State government led by the late MG Ramachandran mooted the idea of Tiruchy as the second capital as it is located in the central part and is easily accessible.

The demand reiterated recently to the government by Tiruchy MP Su Thirunavukarasar and Tiruchy East MLA Inigo Irudayaraj citing that it would help decongest Chennai, has picked up traction. MP Thirunavukarasar told TNIE, “Tiruchy city is a city which has all the required facilities to becoming the second capital of Tamil Nadu.

The government need not shift the Assembly or Secretariat out of Chennai, they can just start relocating new department headquarters and buildings to Tiruchy and that will itself pave way for more development and easier access. It is time such a decision is needed to be taken as Chennai city has become very congested.” Former minister Vellamandi N Natarajan, too, during the run-up to the Assembly election polls urged the then government to consider the demand after a few AIADMK Ministers proposed Madurai as a second capital for the State.

MLA Inigo Irudayaraj, who had also voiced his opinion on the issue in the recently concluded Assembly session, expressed that he would consider placing the request in all possible forums in the days to come. The MLA said, “Making Tiruchy as the second capital will prove to be a game-changer for Tiruchy city along with several of our neighbouring districts.

I have already spoken about it in the Assembly and have submitted a detailed letter to the Industries Minister requesting him to allot new industries to Tiruchy district. We have information that Chief Minister MK Stalin is taking note of the issue. I will also seek the coordination of other legislators from Tiruchy and continue to raise the issue in all available opportunities.”

